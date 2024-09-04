General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and KSB Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2024. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd and KSB Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp General Insurance Corporation of India lost 5.28% to Rs 399 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92748 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 208.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69187 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd tumbled 4.90% to Rs 693.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd pared 4.27% to Rs 1169.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23594 shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd slipped 4.00% to Rs 889.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5084 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News