Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Pennar Industries Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and HOV Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2024.
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd lost 6.88% to Rs 84.6 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68087 shares in the past one month.
Pennar Industries Ltd crashed 6.65% to Rs 170.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79342 shares in the past one month.
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd tumbled 5.24% to Rs 2200.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6060 shares in the past one month.
Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 260.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 99.12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47256 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

