Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Products invests over Rs 95 crore in 5th manufacturing plant

Interarch Building Products invests over Rs 95 crore in 5th manufacturing plant

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Interarch Building Products said that it has invested total Rs 97 crore in its fifth (pre-engineered steel buildings) PEB manufacturing plant in Attivaram Village, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.
The said manufacturing facility is equipped with the latest technology and has capabilities to manufacture pre-engineered steel (PEB) structures and pre-engineered metal roofing and cladding systems. This plant will contribute significantly to the region's industrial growth.
The company has inaugurated phase 1 of the plant, which covers 4 acres of the plot and has been built at an investment of Rs 40 crore (including cost of land). The investment for phase 1 has been funded by internal accruals and will increase the companys installed capacity by 20,000 MT per annum.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company further did the groundbreaking ceremony for the Phase 2 of the plant, which covers 6 acres of the plot and will increase the companys installed capacity by 40,000 MT, increasing the overall capacity to 2 Lakh MT per annum. The total plant area of phase 2 will be 2 lakh Sq. Ft and is likely to be commissioned over the next 7-8 months.
The Phase 2 plant will be set up at approximate cost of Rs 57 crore, funded through IPO proceeds. In Phase 2, the company expects to create direct and indirect jobs for approximately 500 people.
The new plant is designed to meet the highest standards of efficiency and quality. With this expansion, Interarch is not only expanding the production capacity but also creating new opportunities for employment and economic development in the region, it added.
Arvind Nanda, managing director, and Gautam Suri, whole time director, Interarch Building Products, said, We are excited to announce the inauguration of our fifth PEB manufacturing unit in Attivaram, AP, marking a key milestone in our strategic expansion. This achievement not only reflects our robust growth trajectory but also our unwavering commitment to excellence. As we continue to expand, our goal remains clear: to set new standards in the industry through quality, innovation, and customer delight. This new facility enhances our geographical reach and reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. We look forward to contributing to the region's economic development and meeting the growing demand with excellence.
Manish Garg, CEO, Interarch Building Products said, Inaugurating this fully integrated PEB manufacturing unit in Attivaram is a proud moment for all of us at Interarch. This new facility represents our dedication to driving progress and creating value for our clients and the communities we serve. This new facility will help us service the increasing demand from our discerning consumers and help us meet our aggressive growth plans.

More From This Section

Rites inks MoU with NBCC

Rites inks MoU with NBCC

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trim some losses; auto shares slides for 3rd day

Indices trim some losses; auto shares slides for 3rd day

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 1.44 cr for enhancing India's defence capabilities

DAC approves proposals worth Rs 1.44 cr for enhancing India's defence capabilities

UPL Board grants in-principle approval for exploring options of unlocking value in Advanta

UPL Board grants in-principle approval for exploring options of unlocking value in Advanta

Interarch Building Products (IBPL), promoted by Arvind Nanda and Gautam Suri, it is one of the leading turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solution providers in India with integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, on-site project management capabilities for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings.
The company's standalone net profit jumped 5.9% to Rs 86.26 crore in FY24 as against Rs 81.46 crore in FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 1,293.30 crore in FY24, registering a growth of 15.1% YoY.
The script fell 1.78% to currently trade at Rs 1,120 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 25,200; VIX up, IT, Auto, Financials drag

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi donates 1 month salary for rehabilitation work in Wayanad

Nifty 50

Motilal Oswal launches India's first 500 Momentum 50 Index fund: Details

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Singapore for two-day visit

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Climate change, natural disasters put voting rights at risk: Nepal PM Oli

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon