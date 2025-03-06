Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin Ltd spurts 0.59%, up for five straight sessions

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.59%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2022, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 6.25% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2022, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 22447.2. The Sensex is at 74002.94, up 0.37%. Lupin Ltd has slipped around 8.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20126.8, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2032.95, up 0.6% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% drop in NIFTY and a 6.25% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

