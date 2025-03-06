Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHV Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 363 crore

GHV Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 363 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 225.10 after the company announced that it has received an order from GHV (India) worth Rs 363 crore for setting up a solar power project on an EPC basis.

The order involves setting up a 100 MW ISTS-connected solar power project with operation and maintenance for 3 years in the state of Gujarat, with a completion period of 15 months.

GHV Infra Projects, also known as Sindu Valley Technologies, is engaged in the business of providing auxiliary services.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

