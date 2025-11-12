Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin Manufacturing Solutions inaugurates dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions inaugurates dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin, today announced the commissioning of its dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility in India. The new high-containment unit significantly enhances LMS's end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing capabilities for High Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It will support clients across the oncology development lifecycle from preclinical research to commercial manufacturing, addressing growing global demand for oncology drug development and manufacturing.

Spanning 4,270 square meters, the new facility, is equipped with 20 reactors, ranging from 250L to 2000L, with over 20 isolators and advanced containment systems, ensuring exposure levels of ≤0.05 g/m. Designed with flexible scale-up capabilities (1-35 kg batch range) and comprehensive environmental controls (≤25C, ≤45% RH), the facility allows for safe, efficient, and compliant production of oncology APIs that meet global quality standards.

 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

