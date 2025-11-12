Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Absolute Sports (Absolute / Franchise Holder), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has entered into a Franchise Agreement with PWR Indian League and Tour (PWR /League Owner) on 12 November 2025, for acquiring license to operate and manage the Franchise in relation to a participating team in the Indian Pickleball League' for Mumbai territory, in accordance with such terms and conditions as stated in the Agreement and in compliance with the applicable laws and such other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

