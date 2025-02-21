Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI says aggregate deposits increase by 11% in December 2024

RBI says aggregate deposits increase by 11% in December 2024

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest update that aggregate deposits increased by 11.0 per cent in December 2024 as compared with 11.7 per cent growth a quarter ago. Term deposits rose by 14.3 per cent (y-o-y) as compared with 5.1 per cent growth in saving deposits in December 2024; as a result, the share of term deposits in total deposits rose to 62.1 per cent from 60.3 per cent a year ago. The share of deposits bearing seven per cent or above interest rate in total term deposits increased to 70.8 per cent in December 2024 from 61.4 per cent a year ago. With rise in return on term deposits, nearly 79.8 per cent of the incremental term deposits mobilized during April-December 2024 were held in the original maturity bucket of one to three years; on an outstanding basis, over two third of term deposits were in this maturity bucket and another 11 per cent had higher original maturity. During April-December 2024, 56.1 per cent of the total term deposits were of size Rs. one crore and above.Senior citizens owned 20.2 per cent of the total deposits in December 2024.

Bank credit growth decelerates to 11.8% in Dec-24 from 12.6% in Sep-24

Bajaj Auto approves investment of Euro 150 million in subsidiary in Netherlands

Optiemus Infracom to invest Rs 23.80 cr in JV Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies

360 ONE WAM allots 2.78 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Maharashtra Scooters Board approves closure of Satara factory

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

