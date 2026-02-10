Lupin settles patent dispute with Astellas
Lupin announced that the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, have entered into a settlement and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc., Astellas Ireland Co., and Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc. (collectively Astellas) in respect of a patent infringement dispute related to the company's product 'Mirabegron'.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Lupin will pay Astellas (1) USD 90 million, which includes a Prepaid Option Payment of USD 75 million, and (2) a Prepaid Per Unit License Fee for each unit of Lupin Product sold from the date of the settlement through September 2027. The settlement terms are confidential.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST