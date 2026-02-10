Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin settles patent dispute with Astellas

Lupin settles patent dispute with Astellas

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Lupin announced that the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, have entered into a settlement and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc., Astellas Ireland Co., and Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc. (collectively Astellas) in respect of a patent infringement dispute related to the company's product 'Mirabegron'.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Lupin will pay Astellas (1) USD 90 million, which includes a Prepaid Option Payment of USD 75 million, and (2) a Prepaid Per Unit License Fee for each unit of Lupin Product sold from the date of the settlement through September 2027. The settlement terms are confidential.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR extends downside: Positive cues from equities likely to limit losses

INR extends downside: Positive cues from equities likely to limit losses

Tech-Led Rally Lifts Wall Street as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Tech-Led Rally Lifts Wall Street as Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

ACME Solar receives LoA for 220 MW Morena solar power project

ACME Solar receives LoA for 220 MW Morena solar power project

Bata India spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Bata India spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 2.63%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 2.63%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance