Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit rises 208.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 208.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 90.89% to Rs 31.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.8616.6924.6428.581.830.591.830.461.420.46