M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 51.78 crore
Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 344.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 113.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.7841.97 23 113.65116.08 -2 OPM %4.65-0.50 -1.23-0.62 - PBDT0.550.19 189 1.051.04 1 PBT0.510.18 183 0.990.98 1 NP0.400.09 344 0.750.73 3
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

