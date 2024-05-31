M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 344.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 51.78 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 344.44% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 113.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
