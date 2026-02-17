Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 9.76% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 76.47% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.76% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.9129.82 -10 OPM %1.971.04 -PBDT0.460.24 92 PBT0.430.23 87 NP0.300.17 76

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

