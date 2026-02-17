Voler Car standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 12.65 croreNet profit of Voler Car declined 18.99% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.659.82 29 OPM %1.348.04 -PBDT0.860.85 1 PBT0.820.82 0 NP0.640.79 -19
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST