Voler Car standalone net profit declines 18.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of Voler Car declined 18.99% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

