Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit rises 331.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 122.46% to Rs 39.71 croreNet profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction rose 331.40% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.46% to Rs 39.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.7117.85 122 OPM %36.2451.48 -PBDT3.881.19 226 PBT3.831.15 233 NP3.710.86 331
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:09 AM IST