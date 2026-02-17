Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit rises 331.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.46% to Rs 39.71 crore

Net profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction rose 331.40% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 122.46% to Rs 39.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.39.7117.8536.2451.483.881.193.831.153.710.86

