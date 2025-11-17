M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 48.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.31% to Rs 377.83 croreNet profit of M M Forgings declined 48.07% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.31% to Rs 377.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 390.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales377.83390.76 -3 OPM %17.6119.69 -PBDT49.2567.95 -28 PBT25.0744.92 -44 NP16.5731.91 -48
