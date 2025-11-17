Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 26.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company declined 26.77% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.52 4 OPM %361.11369.23 -PBDT1.951.92 2 PBT1.651.59 4 NP4.546.20 -27
