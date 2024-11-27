Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 205.44 croreNet profit of Maan Aluminium declined 34.90% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 205.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 295.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales205.44295.30 -30 OPM %3.703.75 -PBDT8.1711.80 -31 PBT6.9210.64 -35 NP5.137.88 -35
