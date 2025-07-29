Macfos consolidated net profit rises 25.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.31% to Rs 59.27 croreNet profit of Macfos rose 25.69% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.31% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales59.2756.82 4 OPM %11.799.36 -PBDT7.145.49 30 PBT6.785.34 27 NP5.044.01 26
