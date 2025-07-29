Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 4655.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.90% to Rs 3754.06 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 4655.58% to Rs 255.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 57.90% to Rs 3754.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2377.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3754.062377.43 58 OPM %12.406.15 -PBDT405.9374.44 445 PBT341.8313.21 2488 NP255.855.38 4656
