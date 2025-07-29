Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.95% to Rs 9.24 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling declined 2.38% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.95% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.2411.40 -19 OPM %54.7671.84 -PBDT9.2910.06 -8 PBT8.999.82 -8 NP7.807.99 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content