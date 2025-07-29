Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 89.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.83% to Rs 4425.83 croreNet profit of Waaree Energies rose 89.07% to Rs 745.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 394.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.83% to Rs 4425.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3408.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4425.833408.90 30 OPM %22.5316.21 -PBDT1125.42606.29 86 PBT943.36530.53 78 NP745.20394.14 89
