Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1039.94 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 38.51% to Rs 93.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1039.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 907.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1039.94907.86 15 OPM %9.689.66 -PBDT124.6481.58 53 PBT115.9375.06 54 NP93.2667.33 39

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

