Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 1378.58 croreNet profit of Adani Total Gas declined 3.84% to Rs 165.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 1378.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1145.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1378.581145.49 20 OPM %21.2725.74 -PBDT277.90277.45 0 PBT222.29231.73 -4 NP165.24171.84 -4
