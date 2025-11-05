Euro Pratik Sales consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 96.56 croreNet profit of Euro Pratik Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 96.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales96.5687.70 10 OPM %31.9044.98 -PBDT31.0038.03 -18 PBT29.5436.19 -18 NP22.9526.56 -14
