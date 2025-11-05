Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Whirlpool of India Q2 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Whirlpool of India reported a 20.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.02 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 3.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company said the marginal decrease in revenue was mainly due to a slowdown in refrigerator industry growth during the quarter and some impact on market share driven by extraordinary competitive pricing and promotions.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 47.59 crore, down 35.13% from Rs 73.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.48% to Rs 187.06 crore, while revenue fell 3.09% to Rs 4,079.59 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Shares of Whirlpool of India shed 0.16% to Rs 1,374.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

