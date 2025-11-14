Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.55% to Rs 85.71 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 13.01% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.55% to Rs 85.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.7171.10 21 OPM %16.5317.90 -PBDT14.2912.75 12 PBT12.5211.30 11 NP9.388.30 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content