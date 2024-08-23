Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 1.7%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 14.28% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 1.7% today to trade at Rs 1201. The BSE Realty index is down 0.01% to quote at 8150.6. The index is down 2.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 0.89% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 88.55 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 14.28% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 961 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51276 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 641.05 on 28 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content