Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 1.7%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 14.28% over last one month compared to 2.87% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 1.7% today to trade at Rs 1201. The BSE Realty index is down 0.01% to quote at 8150.6. The index is down 2.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 0.89% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 88.55 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.