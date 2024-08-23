Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Surges 1.59%

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has added 4.67% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd gained 1.59% today to trade at Rs 715.85. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.57% to quote at 6454.44. The index is up 2.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 1.43% and CESC Ltd added 0.96% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 86.8 % over last one year compared to the 24.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has added 4.67% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6753 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43289 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 767 on 26 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 407 on 04 Jun 2024.
