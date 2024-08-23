JSW Energy receives LoA for 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project

From NTPC

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for setting up 300 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from NTPC against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting 1,000 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects (NTPC-Tranche-VI).

Following this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has risen to 16.7 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.6 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.