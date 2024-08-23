Business Standard
JSW Energy receives LoA for 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project

JSW Energy receives LoA for 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
From NTPC
JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for setting up 300 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project from NTPC against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting 1,000 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects (NTPC-Tranche-VI).
Following this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity has risen to 16.7 GW, which includes a total locked-in Hybrid capacity of 2.6 GW (including FDRE). The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently. This project enhances the company's energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 16.7 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 6.9 GW (PPAs signed for 2.0 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

