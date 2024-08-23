Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nidhi Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Nidhi Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore
Net profit of Nidhi Services remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %55.5675.00 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.050.05 0
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

