Nidhi Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Nidhi Services remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %55.5675.00 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.050.05 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content