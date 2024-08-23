Business Standard
JSW Energy signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
For solar capacity of 300 MW in Pavagada Solar Park
JSW Renew Energy Twenty, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company for solar capacity of 300 MW awarded by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL).
The PPA is signed for supply of power until FY 2044 with a tariff of ₹2.89/KWh. The aforesaid project is located in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in next 18 months. The current solar pipeline capacity stands at 3.2 GW with PPAs signed for 1.3 GW.
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 16.7 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 6.9 GW (PPAs signed for 2.3 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

