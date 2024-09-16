Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 1.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.12%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 3.18% over last one month compared to 1.64% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.17% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 1.76% today to trade at Rs 1253.9. The BSE Realty index is up 1.12% to quote at 8324.29. The index is up 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 0.76% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 77.38 % over last one year compared to the 22.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.