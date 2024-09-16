Stock Alert: Adani Power, Dixon Tech, CDSL, Laurus Labs, Trident, Nazara Tech

Securities ban in F&O: Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, RBL Bank New Listing: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will debut on the stock exchanges today. The IPO price band was fixed Rs 66 to 70 per share. The IPO was open between 9th to 11th September 2024. It subscribed 63.61 times. Tolins Tyres IPO will list on bourses today. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 215 to 256 per share. The IPO was open between 9th to 11th September 2024. It subscribed 21.52 times.

Kross IPO will debut on stock exchange today. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 228 to 240 per share . The IPO was open between 9th to 11th September 2024. It subscribed 10.76 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Dixon Technologies (India)s arm, Padget Electronics has signed MoU with Asus for manufacturing IT products.

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) board has approved the appointment of Neha Vora as a managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for five years.

Laurus Labs API manufacturing facility located at Hyderabad has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any 483 observation.

Trident informed that it has incorporated overseas wholly owned subsidiary named, Trident Group Enterprises Pte. in Singapore.

Thermaxs arm, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES) has received an international order worth Rs 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.

Nazara Technologies board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 to approve fund raising by issuance of equity shares/securities of the company on preferential basis.

GMR Airports Infrastructures passenger traffic across all GMR Airports increased 9% year on year (YoY) in August 2024, to over 10.6 million passengers.

Adani Green Energys chief financial officer (CFO) Phuntsok Wangyal resigns effective from 30 September 2024. Saurabh Shah to assume the role of CFO from 1 October 2024.

Adani Power received LoI of 6000 MW solar power capacity from Maharashtra state DISCOM.

