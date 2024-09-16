Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103 cr to fund AIFs and other strategic initiatives

Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103 cr to fund AIFs and other strategic initiatives

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Systematix Corporate Services has raised Rs 103.12 crore through preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 1531 per share.
This fund raise marks an important chapter in Systematix's growth journey, reinforcing the trust and belief of marquee investors in the company's strategic vision and operational excellence. The funds raised will fuel strategic initiatives across Systematix's diverse business verticals, including the launch of two Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) - Category I and Category III, scaling the Margin Trading book, Strengthening the Wealth Management, Capitalising the Institutional and HNI/Retail broking divisions and Accelerate the growth of IB and ECM businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bajaj housing finance ipo listing today

Bajaj Housing Finance debuts with a bang: lists at 114% premium on bourses

sugar

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 83,000 at open; All eyes on Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

LIVE news: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.87 against US dollar during early trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon