Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103 cr to fund AIFs and other strategic initiatives

This fund raise marks an important chapter in Systematix's growth journey, reinforcing the trust and belief of marquee investors in the company's strategic vision and operational excellence. The funds raised will fuel strategic initiatives across Systematix's diverse business verticals, including the launch of two Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) - Category I and Category III, scaling the Margin Trading book, Strengthening the Wealth Management, Capitalising the Institutional and HNI/Retail broking divisions and Accelerate the growth of IB and ECM businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Systematix Corporate Services has raised Rs 103.12 crore through preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 1531 per share.