Macrotech Developers surges after Lodha Brothers settle business dispute

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Macrotech Developers surged 6.93% to Rs 1200 after the Lodha brothers have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents.

The Lodha brothers elder brother, Abhishek Lodha and younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha and the companies led by them, have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents.

The agreement was reached with the assistance of Justice R.V. Raveendran (Retd.) in the mediation process.

The key terms of the resolution, as jointly confirmed by the parties, state that Macrotech Developers Ltd. ("MDL"), is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use, the brand names 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group'. Simultaneously, Abhinandan Lodha is confirmed as the exclusive owner of the brand name House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), establishing a distinct identity for his ventures. Crucially, both Lodha Group and House of Abhinandan Lodha will operate independently and have no connection with each other, with both entities committing to communicate this distinction widely to avoid any future confusion. The agreement explicitly states that Abhinandan Lodha holds no rights or claims in Lodha Group, MDL, or any other businesses led by Abhishek Lodha. Similarly, Abhishek Lodha has no rights or claims in House of Abhinandan Lodha or any other businesses of Abhinandan Lodha, clearly demarcating their respective business interests.

 

The Lodha family stated that no further statements will be issued regarding this matter.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is India's leading luxury real estate developer. The company also has a growing Digital Infrastructure business.

Its consolidated net profit rose 88% to Rs 944.40 crore on 39% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,083 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

