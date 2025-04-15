Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Euro speculative net longs stay near 6-month high

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long positions and stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 59980 contracts in the data reported through April 08, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 8145 net long contracts.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mach Conferences soars on launching premium pilgrimage packages

Commercial Syn Bags rises after signing agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

Intellect partners with Essel Mining & Industries (Aditya Birla Group)

Advait Energy Transitions successfully bids for 11KV MVCC of Amreli Circle of PGVCL

Biocon Biologics inks a settlement and license agreement with Regeneron

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

