Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 6.84 crore

Net Loss of Madhav Marbles and Granites reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.845.93 15 OPM %-11.40-13.66 -PBDT-0.090.17 PL PBT-0.70-0.33 -112 NP-0.44-0.34 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon