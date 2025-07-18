Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Industries declined 26.06% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.31 3 OPM %28.1329.03 -PBDT3.054.12 -26 PBT3.034.10 -26 NP2.273.07 -26
