Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 223.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 256.28% to Rs 125.16 croreNet profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 223.82% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 256.28% to Rs 125.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales125.1635.13 256 OPM %29.1033.19 -PBDT37.4811.67 221 PBT37.4211.56 224 NP28.018.65 224
