Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPS consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the June 2025 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 3.08% to Rs 186.28 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 36.11% to Rs 35.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 186.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales186.28180.72 3 OPM %27.0022.71 -PBDT57.1442.92 33 PBT50.1336.08 39 NP35.2425.89 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

