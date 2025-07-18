MPS consolidated net profit rises 36.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.08% to Rs 186.28 croreNet profit of MPS rose 36.11% to Rs 35.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.08% to Rs 186.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 180.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales186.28180.72 3 OPM %27.0022.71 -PBDT57.1442.92 33 PBT50.1336.08 39 NP35.2425.89 36
