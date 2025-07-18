Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 81.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.98% to Rs 7387.49 croreNet profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 81.67% to Rs 1178.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 648.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.98% to Rs 7387.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6539.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7387.496539.01 13 OPM %63.2658.13 -PBDT1514.55738.62 105 PBT1514.55738.62 105 NP1178.45648.66 82
