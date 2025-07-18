Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 4.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.27% to Rs 29.49 croreNet profit of Asi Industries rose 4.12% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.27% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29.4934.40 -14 OPM %10.5110.03 -PBDT7.156.67 7 PBT6.025.52 9 NP4.043.88 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content