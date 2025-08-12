Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4375.00% to Rs 1.79 croreNet Loss of Madhuveer Com 18 Network reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4375.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.790.04 4375 OPM %-7.82-1725.00 -PBDT-0.10-0.40 75 PBT-0.44-1.12 61 NP-0.51-2.07 75
