Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 34.44% to Rs 200.35 crore
Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 58.70% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.44% to Rs 200.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales200.35149.03 34 OPM %16.8016.20 -PBDT26.4719.61 35 PBT17.9612.43 44 NP11.497.24 59
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

