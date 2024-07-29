Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 58.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.44% to Rs 200.35 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 58.70% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.44% to Rs 200.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.200.35149.0316.8016.2026.4719.6117.9612.4311.497.24