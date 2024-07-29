Bandhan Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rites Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024. Rites Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bandhan Bank Ltd spiked 11.72% to Rs 215 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd surged 11.39% to Rs 743. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd soared 9.72% to Rs 4662.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16225 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd added 8.36% to Rs 1147.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26815 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22481 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd jumped 7.43% to Rs 5218.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

