NTPC's PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 5,474 cr in Q1 FY25

The state-run power major's consolidated net profit increased 12.33% to Rs 5,474.14 crore on 12.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48,520.57 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. The state-run power majors consolidated net profit increased 12.33% to Rs 5,474.14 crore on 12.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48,520.57 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 10.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,871.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin reduced to 20.35% in Q1 FY25 as against 20.74% reported in Q1 FY24. Net profit margin declined to 11.35% in June 2024 quarter as compared to 11.39% posted in the same period a year ago. The state-run power majors consolidated net profit increased 12.33% to Rs 5,474.14 crore on 12.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 48,520.57 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended June 2024 was 97.896 billion units (BU) as compared to 88.546 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Coal production (from captive mines) in quarter ended June 2024 stood at 9.64 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 6.24 MMT recorded in the same period a year ago.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the June quarter was at 62.63 MMT from 55.57 MMT in the quarter ended June 2023. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm reduced to 0.89 MMT in June quarter from 2.48 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants improved to 80.39% in the quarter ended June 2024 from 77.43% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

The Group's total installed capacity increased to 76,048 megawatt (MW) as on 30 June 2024 from 73,024 MW posted on 30 June 2023.

On standalone basis, the group's PAT was Rs 4,510.98 crore (up 10.94% YoY) and total revenue was Rs 44,419.22 crore (up 13.53% YoY) for FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for FY25. The board has fixed the record date as 7 August 2024 for the payment of final dividend.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.15% to currently trade at Rs 397.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News