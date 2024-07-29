Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.960.855.211.180.050.010.030.010.030.01