Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 0.96 croreNet profit of Netripples Software rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.960.85 13 OPM %5.211.18 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
