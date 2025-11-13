Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 160.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 160.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 814.29 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 160.83% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 814.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales814.29638.12 28 OPM %9.067.37 -PBDT70.9529.90 137 PBT61.8023.08 168 NP47.6818.28 161

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Amit International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Varvee Global standalone net profit rises 23.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 73.42% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

