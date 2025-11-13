Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 160.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 814.29 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 160.83% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 814.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales814.29638.12 28 OPM %9.067.37 -PBDT70.9529.90 137 PBT61.8023.08 168 NP47.6818.28 161
