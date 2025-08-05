Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 98.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.33% to Rs 333.04 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 98.08% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.33% to Rs 333.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 359.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales333.04359.39 -7 OPM %5.739.82 -PBDT7.6722.45 -66 PBT0.2615.91 -98 NP0.2211.43 -98
