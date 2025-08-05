Rossell India standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 40.45 croreNet profit of Rossell India rose 8.68% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 40.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.4528.36 43 OPM %26.4832.55 -PBDT10.169.68 5 PBT8.868.46 5 NP8.017.37 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content